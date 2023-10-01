CFOAS Chairperson, Oboh-Macleod meets James Cleverly at Conservative Party Conference

The Chairperson of Conservative Friends of Africa Scotland, CFOAS, Josephine Oboh-Macleod, has described meeting James Cleverly, the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, UK, and his wife, Susie, at the ongoing Conservative and Unionist Party Conference in Manchester, as momentous.

She said this on the sideline of the four-day conference that began today.

Oboh-Macleod said: “It is a great pleasure for me the Chairperson of the Conservative Friends of Africa Scotland, CFOAS, in the company of Mabel Oboh, executive member CFOAS to be at this conference.

“Furthermore, to have met Right Honourable James Cleverly, the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, the United Kingdom, and his wife, Susie at the conference today was momentous.

“James Cleverly is a man I look up to for his devotion to upright politics, especially his advocacy for the betterment of the youths, including those of the African heritage.”

Also speaking, the National Publicity Secretary of African Democratic Congress, ADC, Nigeria, Mabel Oboh, described the conference as both symbolic and door opening.

Mabel Oboh, who is also an executive member CFOAS, said: “In the next four days our organisation will be able to explore lots of avenues that will benefit the African communities living in Scotland, better integration and opportunities for people of African descent to participate in governance.

“In addition, we will be looking at how to liaise with other organisations within and outside of the conservative party – also in Africa.

“This will encourage better business opportunities, integration and an upgraded voice, especially now that the world is experiencing political homelessness.

“Today, October 1, is the first day of the conference and, symbolically, coincides with Nigeria’s National Day. So it’s of great pleasure to wish all Nigerians across the world a happy Independence Day.