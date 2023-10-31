Canadian Gov’t earmarks $18m for Nigeria’s humanitarian responses

The Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Jamie Christoff

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

The Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Jamie Christoff said his country has earmarked $18 million for Nigeria’s humanitarian responses.

This came as the Canadian Government expressed readiness to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda by supporting the humanitarian and poverty alleviation response in Nigeria.

The Canadian High Commissioner revealed this when he led a team to visit the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu in Abuja.

Ambassador Christoff said the Canadian government has committed to putting in $152 million as part of its assistance to the country for various programs. However, a small portion has been earmarked for humanitarian response.

He said some of the general funds will be spent in Nigeria to focus on vulnerable women and young girls across the country.

The ambassador lauded the establishment of the Humanitarian and Poverty Alleviation Trust Fund, saying it is a welcome development that will aid better coordination with the government at the driver’s seat. He noted that it would be of interest to the Canadian government.

“I am here with my team to register our support for the mandate of the President in his efforts to alleviate poverty and reduce humanitarian crises in Nigeria through your ministry,” he said.

Responding, the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, while commending the High Commissioner for finding time out of his busy schedule to visit her and for his kind words on President Tinubu’s initiative, assured him of a mutual working relationship.

Edu informed the High Commissioner of the determination of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to significantly tackle multi-dimensional poverty and humanitarian crises in Nigeria by 2030, in line with the SDG target.

She assured the visiting envoy that the Humanitarian and Poverty Alleviation Trust Fund will be used to address emergency humanitarian responses and issues of poverty alleviation in Nigeria, saying its application will be in a transparent manner.

The minister asked the High Commissioner and all other humanitarian responders to re-evaluate their contributions to Nigeria and work towards providing durable solutions to ‘our country’.

She advocated for a radical change in the approach of partners implementation to enable the people who need help the most truly get it with less duplication and wastage.