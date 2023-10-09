CAN President, Akinadewo, others seek better life for citizens

…urge prayers for leaders; patience in face of difficulties

By Luminous Jannamike

Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has called for the transformation of institutions to better serve the people.

He also urged the people to pray for their leaders in the fight against corruption.

The Archbishop made this call during the Church service of the Organization of African Instituted Churches (OAIC) held on Monday in Abuja, marking its 45th anniversary.

The theme of the service was ‘Behold I Will Do a New Thing.’

Archbishop Okoh, who also serves as the International Chairman of the OAIC, emphasized the importance of individual responsibility in effecting change, rather than relying solely on divine intervention.

He exhorted the faithful, urging them to continue praying for their leaders while actively fighting against corruption and injustice..

Archbishop Okoh said, “Whenever we find ourselves in certain positions, let us continue to pray and ask God for help. This way, the devil won’t see an opportunity to perpetuate corruption, injustice, immorality, and division among us.

“Instead, let us fight against these vices and work towards transforming government institutions to serve the people and restore our joy.

“Therefore, let us persist in praying for those whom God has chosen as leaders, that they may have the desire to know themselves and not be deceived or discouraged in carrying out their divine assignment to do what is right.

“These changes will come. We need to be patient with our leaders, who mean well for our country. Not everybody in governance is for the people, but I believe that many in governance genuinely ask God to bring about the desired change in our nations. Let us pray for them and may God protect them from the manipulation of power and the forces of darkness.

“We pray that God will grant them the courage to do what is right, always, no matter who opposes them. Let us continue to trust in God, for He has made promises and He will not fail. Africa shall rise again. Africa shall be great”

In his address, Prelate Israel Akinadewo, National President of OAIC (Nigerian Region), mirrored Archbishop Okoh’s sentiments.

“Despite the current difficulties, there is hope for a united Nigeria. God has a better future in store for the country if its people come together in love and unity,” he said.

Reflecting on the organization’s journey over the past 45 years, Prelate Akinadewo highlighted the global recognition OAIC has gained.

Founded in Cairo, Egypt, in 1978, the OAIC was brought to Nigeria the same year, marking a double celebration for the Nigerian region.

The International Secretary of OAIC, Nicta Lubaale, also spoke at the event, acknowledging the progress the organization has made in the past 45 years.

“We honor the lives and contributions of our founders, who interpreted the scriptures in light of the rapid socio-economic and political changes of their time,” she said.

The leaders of OAIC expressed hope that, despite the current difficulties, Nigeria can look forward to a brighter future based on love, unity, and the transformation of institutions to better serve the people.

Their call for unity, prayers for leadership, and the fight against corruption, delivered at the event, resonated with the attendees.