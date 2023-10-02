California gov appoints abortion rights activist, Butler to replace Feinstein as senator

By Biodun Busari

Governor of California State, Gavin Newson, has appointed the 44-year-old abortion rights activist, Laphonza Butler to replace Dianne Feinstein, the longest-serving female senator, who died last week.

Feinstein, regarded as the trailblazer for female politicians in the United States died at the age of 90.

To fill her vacuum, Newson appointed Butler, a strategist who runs an organisation devoted to electing Democratic women who support abortion rights, BBC said.

Butler will be the only black female in the Senate, and the first LGBTQ+ person to represent California in the chamber.

Under Californian law, the governor can appoint a senator until the next statewide election.

Butler is the first black woman to lead EMILY’s List.

Before she started the role in 2021, she was a senior campaign adviser to US Vice President Kamala Harris during her 2020 presidential bid.

She has also worked as Director of Public Policy at Airbnb and as a union leader.

Last month, prior to Feinstein’s death, Newsom pledged to appoint a black woman to serve the remainder of Feinstein’s term – until elections take place in November 2024 – should the post become vacant. However, he said he hoped that it was a decision he would not have to make.