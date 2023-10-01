Calabar Walkathon 4.0: Group stage 12kilometer walk against drug abuse, mental health challenges among Youths

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

A non profit fitness and wellness organisation, the Health Billionaires Club has staged a 12 kilometers walk against drug abuse and mental health challenge among youths in Cross River State.

The 12 km Calabar Walkathon which is the fourth series by the organisation had as theme: Drug abuse and mental health.



The walk was graced by over 200 hundred members of the association in partnership with several public and private organisations.



Speaking while flagging off the exercise in Calabar, the State governor, Senator Bassey Otu welcomed the initiative by the organisation to address the menace of drug abuse and mental health in the state.

The governor represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Anthony Owan Enoh said the government is pleased with the exercise as it aligns with it’s agenda.



He said the present administration will continue to try and bring the youths to understand that there wellbeing is very important to the state.



Also speaking, the Chairman of the Health Fitness Club Williams Archibong said the idea of the exercise of to create awareness about the issue of drug abuse and mental health among youths.



He said they have they have brought all the sectors involved in this hazard including the NDLEA and the Psychiatric Hospital together to help achieve their aim.



He explained that what they are doing now is the awareness and the next thing is to ensure that they create a home for them where they will be kept and made happy emphasizing that it’s a work in progress.

On his part, the Chairman of the Walkathon planning committee, Liyel Imoukhede said they chose the theme because the social menace at this point is not far from drug abuse and mental health.

He said there is a lot of crime and drugs is driving the youths into this menace and so they decided to partner with the stakeholders against it.



On her part, the state Commandant of the NDLEA, Rachel Umebuali said they are glad to be part of the exercise as they are passionate about the youths.



She said the youths are their main target and that of the agency because if they can get they youths they have gotten everything and if they loose them they have also lost everything.



She said there is no going back against the fight against drug abuse and they are ready to fight the war.

She said the support of all stakeholders is needed and the society should collectively brace themselves against drug a use because if we allow it in the society, we are gone.