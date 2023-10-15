Calabar Entertainment Conference: Ex-BBNaija Tega, Denrele share insights on managing fame, fortune

By Ayo Onikoyi

As one ascends the ladder of the entertainment industry, whether as a musician, actor, or comedian, one common but sometimes challenging consequence that accompanies success is the inevitable ‘fame.’ This fame can be nerve-wracking at times due to the loss of privacy it entails.

Overzealous fans, in their eager interest to enter their favorite artiste’s life, can become overbearing, to the detriment of the artiste. Critics can be even more daunting, engaging in threats, making hateful comments, and leveling unfounded allegations.

In most cases, nothing fully prepares celebrities for the life that comes with fame, and the knowledge to invest the fortune that comes with being famous.

During the 7th edition of the Calabar Entertainment Conference (CEC) on Friday, October 6, 2023, at the Cultural Centre Complex in Cross River State, some Nigerian stars were present to share life-changing experiences on how to best deal with fame.

Multiple award-winning TV presenter and actor, Adenrele ‘Denrele’ Edun, who spoke during the panel session titled ‘Managing Fame and Fortune,’ along with others like Ex-BBNaija Season 6 Housemate Tega Dominic and popular actor and rapper, Efa Iwara, said “Fame is a blessing but it can also be a curse.”

Narrating her experience after the BB Naija House, one of Africa’s biggest reality TV shows, Tega Dominic said that while fame can bring fortune, knowing how to invest is necessary to sustain it.

“When you have fortune after fame, try to invest. Invest in something that you know can create more fortune for you. Because you can wake up and have ‘cancel culture’ by one little mistake. So, when you are privileged to have fortune through fame, try to invest,” she said.

On how he managed the fame his acting career has brought him, Iwara, who has featured in over 20 movies, including “King of Boys: The Return of the King” and “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story,” said that he does not allow his popularity to get inside his head.

“I don’t consider myself famous because my idea of being famous is Michael Jackson; I consider myself as popular but I don’t let it get into my head. I still go to the grocery shop myself, and I still do my own laundry.”

The Calabar Entertainment Conference, organised by Hit FM 95.9, is an annual conference in Nigeria’s richly diverse Niger Delta. This year’s edition, themed “Uniting Creativity And Business In Entertainment,” opened up conversations in Nigeria’s creative industry. Patrick Ugbe, CEO of HIT 95.9 FM, remarked: “We have undertaken this event several years now, with the understanding and strong belief that the creative industry is the fastest to get our young people out of poverty into gainful engagement. Therefore, we bring industry experts and professionals annually who come to provide mentorship and guidance with the hope that a good number would learn and grow.”