CACOL backs FG on proposed establishment of int’l anti-corruption court

CACOL Chairman, Debo Adeniran

The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, CACOL, has thrown its weight behind the move by the federal government to establish an International Anti-Corruption Court.

CACOL made this known in a press release issued on Thursday by its Director, Administration and Programmes, Mr Tola Oresanwo on behalf of its Chairman, Mr. Debo Adeniran.

Recall that the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, recently made a case for the establishment of an International Anti-Corruption Court.

Fagbemi said, “Such a court could provide a platform to address cases that involve individuals and assets located abroad, often tied to grand corruption schemes that have a devastating impact on Nigeria’s development efforts.”

The AGF was represented by Deputy Director (Public Prosecution), Yusuf Abdullahi Abdulkadir, in Abuja during the 33rd Anti-Corruption Situation Room organised by Human and Environmental Development Agenda also known as HEDA Resource Centre, in collaboration with Integrity Initiatives International.

Speaking on the idea, CACOL said, “We received the news that the government is considering the establishment of an International Anti-Corruption Court with great delight, it is indeed a step in the right direction considering the given the pervasiveness of corruption in the country. However, we believe that Nigeria needs more than just legal frameworks to win the war against corruption.”

The anti-corruption organisation opined, “There is a need to establish strong synergy and partnerships among the anti-corruption agencies and the present administration should also come out with its anti-corruption stance as this is vital to the success of its anti-corruption crusade. The president must counter the narrative that the anticorruption war is only being waged in the executive branch.

“With the advancement in technology today, most of the looting or financial manipulations would be effectively prevented and detected ab initio if we focused more on prevention and

greater accountability and independence of organs saddled with oversight and embrace e-governance as a matter of urgency.

“Moreover, every Nigerian must see the fight against corruption as one that must be won hence the government must enlist the help of all and sundry and impress upon them the urgency of the cause. Without their support, a more open and accountable Nigeria will remain a fantasy.”