Bye-Election: Make Lagos proud like Gbajabiamila did, Tinubu tells APC Reps hopeful

By Dapo Akinrefon

Following the resignation of the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila from the House of Representatives on June 14, 2023, to assume his new role in the Presidency, the seat of House of Representatives representing Surulere 1 Federal Constituency, Lagos became vacant.

President Bola Tinubu received the APC House of Representatives hopeful for Surulere 1 federal constituency, Lagos, Mr. Fuad Laguda alongside the Chief of staff, Femi Gbajabiamila and Acting Chief of Staff to the Speaker House of Representatives, Mr. Lanre Smart at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday.

A Presidency source, who spoke in confidence, said: “The President on Wednesday received his kinsman, Fuad Laguda from Lagos where he admonished him to make the people of Surulere and Lagos proud just as the former Surulere representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila did, he said his chief of staff represented the constituency well, the President advised him to campaign very well and bring the victory home to APC whenever INEC reschedules the election.

“The President acknowledges Laguda as a tax and finance expert who has cut his teeth in grassroots politics in the state while he emphasized that Laguda must reach out to all stakeholders for support.”

The APC House of Representatives hopeful is said to have the support of majority of APC members and residents of the Surulere area of Lagos.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had issued an earlier notice of election to political parties for the bye-election into Chibok State Constituency of Borno state, Chikun State Constituency of Kaduna, Surulere 1 federal constituency, Lagos and Jalingo/Yorro/Zing federal constituency of Taraba state slating the elections for 19th August, 2023.

After the close of sales of forms by the APC headquarters on July 21, 2023, only Mr Laguda purchased the form to contest for the Surulere 1, federal constituency, Lagos seat.