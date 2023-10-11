Businessman killed, car carted away, as car-snatching gang worries parts of Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

A man identified as Rowland Asuru has been killed and his car carted away around D/Line aixs of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Asuru, who reportedly hails from Ogbakiri Community in Emohua LGA of the state, is said to be a car dealer.

It was gathered that the victim was bracketed Tuesday night by some gunmen and that he was dragged down from this car and killed.

A source, noted that the victim was later rushed to the Military Hospital, Port Harcourt, by passersby who witnessed the development and that at the hospital he was confirmed dead.

This was coming barely two days after one Kalada Briggs was also shot by a gang of suspected car snatchers operating within D/Line.

It was learned that Briggs’ car was also made away with by the killers, while the victim who survived the shooting is still in an undisclosed health facility in the state.

However, information reveal that there is a new car syndicate gang that specializes in killing and making away with their victims’ cars within D/Line axis of Port Harcourt.

But, at press time, Police Public Relations Officer, of the state command Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, could not confirm the killing of Asuru.