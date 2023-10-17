Businesses, consumers unite against IMF’s tax proposal

*Seek economic reform for prosperous future

By Dickson Omobola

The International Monetary Fund’s recent proposal to the Nigerian government, suggesting tax hikes as a means to finance the national budget and pay off public debts, has sent shockwaves through the Nigerian business community and consumer groups.

In response, a formidable alliance of businesses and entrepreneurs in Nigeria is pushing back, recognizing the threat the proposal poses to their very survival.

At the core of this crisis lies the excessive cost burden shouldered by Nigerian businesses. Rising operating costs due to government policies, such as the removal of fuel subsidies and foreign exchange unification, have rendered many firms uncompetitive, both locally and globally.

The IMF’s recommendation to increase taxes at this juncture could potentially push businesses to the brink, possibly triggering a wave of closures of businesses in Nigeria and job losses that would reverberate across the nation.

While big industries and multinational organisations voice their worries about the hazards of tax increases, it’s the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that are particularly vulnerable. These businesses are the lifeblood of the Nigerian economy, contributing significantly to employment and economic activity. They are also the most susceptible to tax hikes and rising operational costs.

Small business owners and entrepreneurs are presently at the forefront of the opposition against the IMF’s proposals.

They argue that the focus of the present administration should be on promoting an environment conducive for business growth and job creation, rather than imposing heavier tax burdens that threaten their very existence.

Nigerian industry and small businesses are mounting an impressive response to the IMF’s unpopular proposal. Business Associations, chambers of commerce, and advocacy groups are joining forces to form a powerful front against the IMF’s recommendations. In the midst of this resistance, they are demanding a more comprehensive approach to economic stability, one that prioritizes the creation of an environment favorable to business growth.

They argue that their fight against the IMF’s tax hike proposals isn’t merely numbers adding that it’s a struggle for the survival of industries and small businesses, as well as the livelihoods of countless Nigerians who are leaving far below the World Bank recommend bench-marked poverty level.

They also posited that the excessive costs that have pushed businesses to the brink must be addressed, adding that the solution does not lie in more taxes. Instead, they argue that Nigeria needs a holistic approach to economic reform, one that promotes competitiveness, fosters innovation, and ensures that businesses, both large and small, have the opportunity to thrive.

Consumer income in Nigeria has faced immense pressure in recent years, with factors like the removal of fuel subsidies and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic leading to job losses, reduced working hours, and stagnant wages. Households have been navigating a challenging economic landscape where they are expected to do more with less. Prices of goods and services across the country have soared, with minimal or no corresponding increases in wages.

In this context, the IMF’s proposal for increased taxes is seen as another threat to consumer income. Higher taxes can diminish disposable income, leaving consumers with less money for essential needs, savings, and discretionary spending. Consumer groups argue that higher taxes can affect various aspects of everyday life, pushing the cost of basic necessities like food, utilities, and transportation to rise, making it even harder for consumers to make ends meet. While governments may argue that these tax revenues are crucial for funding public services and economic recovery, consumer advocates insist that the approach should not unreasonably burden those already struggling to cover their bills.

Consumer groups are urging governments and the IMF to consider alternative solutions that prioritize the well-being of consumers. Instead of relying solely on tax increases, advocates are proposing a more balanced approach, one that includes measures to curb wasteful government spending, reduce corruption, and stimulate economic growth. They argue that these measures can alleviate the financial strain on consumers while fostering economic stability.

The ongoing debate surrounding the IMF’s tax increase proposal reflects the delicate balance governments must strike between revenue generation and safeguarding the well-being of their citizens. In the face of growing income inequality and economic disparities, the burden of higher taxes on consumers is a matter that should not be taken lightly.

As the IMF proposal continues to generate discussions across by various interest groups, there are high hopes that the federal government will consider the plight of business operators and consumers in the country and turn deaf ears to the IMF proposal when making decisions about tax policies.

For emphasis’ sake, the road to economic recovery should not come at the expense of those who are already struggling to make ends meet. A balanced approach that takes into account the concerns of business operators and various interest groups in the country, can lead to a brighter and more equitable future for all, and the outcome of this battle will undoubtedly have far-reaching consequences for Nigeria’s economic future.