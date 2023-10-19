Photos: Bus conveying suspects to court crashes into Ilorin market, kills one

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Pandemonium broke out Thursday morning at the popular Oja Oba Market in Ilorin, Kwara State, as a bus of the Nigerian Correctional Service conveying some suspects to the court rammed into people, killing one and leaving many people injured while others scampered for safety.

Vanguard reliably gathered from the scene that the Correctional Service bus was driving against traffic on high speed when the tragedy struck.

Some of the eyewitnesses told Vanguard that the bus was coming from Okekura Correctional Service on high speed.

They said the driver lost control of the bus, crushing people along the road, especially the okada riders, petty traders as well as passers-by.

The accident, according to an eyewitness, left one person dead instantly, while two other unidentified persons were critically injured and taken to the hospital.

Spokesman of Kwara state Police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the development.

“Yes, we are aware. We are on it and will give details as soon as we finished investigation,” he said.