Burnley vs Chelsea: Preview – team news, head-to-head

Chelsea returns to Premier League action after their 2-0 win over Fulham on Monday night. The Blues have struggled for form this season, winning just two of their opening seven games in the EPL.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side will hope to win consecutive Premier League games for the first time since March, just before the international break against a Burnley side with just one win and sitting in the relegation zone.

Team News

Burnley will be without Johann Gudmundsson, Manuel Benson, Darko Churlinov, and Nathan Redmond, with Hjalmar Ekdal, Michael Obafemi, and Aaron Ramsey also doubts.

Chelsea have suffered a couple of injuries this season, with almost eight players currently out. Mykhailo Mudryk and Moises Caicedo return to training after going off injured at Fulham and could be ready for the game. Midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka is also in the team, and Nicolas Jackson is ready for selection after serving a one-match ban for accumulated yellow cards.

Head-to-head

Chelsea wins 11

Burnley wins 1

Draw 4

Possible lineup

Burnley: Trafford; Roberts, Al-Dakhil, Beyer, Taylor; Berge, Cullen, Brownhill; Koleosho, Foster, Amdouni

Chelsea: Sanchez; Cucurella, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Caicedo, Fernandez, Gallagher; Palmer, Jackson, Sterling