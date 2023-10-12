Burial committee for Rivers’ longest-serving monarch, King T. J. T. Princewill, inaugurated

The central working committee alongside the subcommittee committee chairman and secretaries for the burial of the longest-serving Monarch in Rivers State, His Serene Majesty King Prof. T. J.T. Princewill, JP CFR, Amachree the XI and Amanyanabo of the Kalabari Kingdom, has been inaugurated.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the inauguration at the Buguma headquarters of Asari Toru local government area of Rivers State, the regent of the Kalabari Kingdom, Dr Charles Numbere Princewill, said nothing short of a pan-Kalabari nation burial ceremony is expected, assuring that “the burial celebration scheduled for November 30th, 2023, will foster peace and unity amongst Kalabari people and Ijaws in general.”

Son of the late monarch and chairman of the burial committee, Prince Tonye Princewill, also affirmed that the burial, whose committee will be co-chaired by Chief Dr. David Briggs, will demonstrate unity, peace and showcase the rich cultural heritage of the Kalabari kingdom.

He said though it was a sad reality, he took heart in the knowledge that the King had lived a good life and left a legacy that will serve as a template for others.

Meanwhile, the state Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, D. B. Kaladokubo, on his part, assured that he would ensure that the Christians in Rivers State turn out en-mass to honour a King who was truly deserving.

Other members of the inaugurated committee are: Hon. Dr. Tammy Danagogo, Alternate Chairman I; Hon. Dr. Dax George Kerley, Alternate Chairman II; Prof. Victor Omuaru, Secretary; Chief (Dr.) Emi Membere Otaji, Chairman, Finance Committee; and Sir. Opunabo Inko-Tariah, Chairman, Media and Publicity.

Other members are Senator Ipalibo Harry Banigo, Hon Igo Aguma, Senator Seriake Dickson, Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo Asari, Rtd Navy Capt Ibim Princewill, Alhaji Nasiru Danu, Mrs. Betsy Godwin Obaseki, and Mr. Segun Owolabi.