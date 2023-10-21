Buhari lauds ‘Kings among Kings’ Oba of Benin at 70

The Oba of Benin, His Highness Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II received a lavish praise from former President Muhammadu Buhari who described him as “a king among kings” as the Oba marks his 70th birthday and the seventh year on the throne.

The former President said Oba Ewuare II “continues as a source of inspiration to the country for his remarkable tenacity in the preservation of the cherished cultural values and traditions of the Benin Kingdom.

“He is the ultimate Oba,” said the former President, urging the media and the recorders of modern history to focus on Oba Ewuare II, serving as champion of good conduct and guardian of the cherished values and traditions of his people. Long Live the Oba, Long Live The Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Muhammadu Buhari concluded.