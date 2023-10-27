Budget: Gov Yusuf proposes over N350bn for 2024 fiscal year

..Education takes lion share

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has on Friday presented an estimate of over N350 billion as proposed budget for the 2024 fiscal year.

The budget tagged “Budget of Restoration and Transformation,” is over N80 billion higher than the N265 billion budget approved in 2023 by his predecessor, former governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Presenting the budget before the state house of Assembly, Governor Yusuf said the sum of over N215.8 billion was earmarked for capital expenditure representing 62% while the sum of N134.3 billion representing 38% was earmarked for recurrent expenditure.

The Governor while giving a break down of the budget, said the education sector has the lion share with an allocation of N95 billion representing 29.9 percent.

Other sectors such as Health got N51.4 billion while General administration got the sum of N45.1 billion.

Infrastructural development which include Works and Housing got N40.4 billion, Water Resources got N13.4 billion, Agriculture got N11 billion while Security, Law and Justice got an allocation of N11 billion.

The Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Jibrin Falgore however assured speedy passage of the budget.