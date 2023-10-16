Brutalisation of LASEPA officials: Lagos to prosecute Lekki Club staffers 

Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, yesterday, vowed to prosecute all the 11 employees of 10 Pots Night Club at 2A Admiralty Way, Lekki, who assaulted state officials and also broke the seal of Lagos State Environmental protection Agency, LASEPA, and the property owners.

The commissioner, who spoke in the aftermath of the arrest of the staffers (4 male, 7 female), who were arrested after brutalising the LASEPA officials, who had earlier sealed the premises for noise pollution.

He added that they will all be arraigned before appropriate courts of law on Monday as well as the property owner too to serve as a deterrence to others who might consider embracing such illegal options

The arrested employees removed the seal of LASEPA which was used to secure the premises between 11.11am and 11.33am on Saturday October 14 following enforcement activities

By 12.44pm when LASEPA operatives returned to the club, it had been reopened and back to business. Attempts to reseal the premises were violently resisted by the staffers, inflicting bodily harm on state officials, necessitating the call for reinforcement of security.