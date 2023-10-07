Bruno Mars concert canceled amid deadly Israeli ‘war’ with Hamas

Bruno Mars’s concert in Israel has been cancelled, just as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the country is at war.

The entertainment company behind the event, Live Nation, made this announcement in a statement via Instagram earlier on Saturday.

It stated, “Dear customers, Bruno Mars concert scheduled to take place tonight is cancelled.”

The social media post — translated from Hebrew to English — read, “All ticket purchases to the show will receive an automatic refund to the credit card through which the purchase was made.

“We stand with the residents of Israel, IDF fighters and the security forces in these difficult moments.”

Mars, 37, was set to hit the stage for a second time at Yarkon Park in Tel Aviv Saturday.

Recall the “Locked Out of Heaven” singer celebrated his first night in Israel with a post on Instagram Thursday that showed him overlooking a large crowd with his arms open wide. “Last night 🎶,” he captioned the pic.

Mars has not addressed his cancellation on social media. His reps did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

It’s unclear if the Grammy-winning musician and his bandmates have been able to flee the country amid its turmoil.

The Hamas carried out an unprecedented attack on the Gaza Strip at dawn Saturday, leaving at least 40 people dead and leaving hundreds wounded.

“We are at war,” Netanyahu, 73, said in a televised address to the nation before announcing that he was declaring a mass army mobilization. “Not an ‘operation,’ not a ‘round,’ but at war.”

He added, “The enemy will pay an unprecedented price.”

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) then launched strikes that left at least 198 Palestinians dead and 1,610 injured, per the Palestinian health minister in Gaza.