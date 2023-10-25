Bruce to Tinubu, Atiku, Obi: Accept Supreme Court judgment tomorrow, rescue our economy, Naira

By Nwafor Sunday

A former Senator, Ben Murray-Bruce has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the last general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his counterpart, the candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi, to accept tomorrows Supreme Court judgement.

Ben Bruce who represented the Bayelsa East Senatorial District, in Bayelsa State, disclosed this on his Twitter handle, now X platform.

He appealed to the parties involved to accept whatever verdict the Supreme Court would come up with, advising them to synergise to restore and revive Nigeria’s economy and Naira.

Vanguard had reported how the Supreme Court had fixed tomorrow, Thursday, to deliver the judgment it reserved on the two appeals that are seeking to nullify the election of President Bola Tinubu.

Atiku and Obi are challenging the declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, that Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, was the valid winner of the presidential election held on February 25.

Reacting to tomorrows judgement, Ben Bruce opined: “Whatever the judgment of the Supreme Court tomorrow, I hope that all parties to the election and the appeal accept it because the Supreme Court is final.

“After tomorrow, there must be no more political rancour. We should all unite and face the task of rescuing the economy, especially the Naira and undoing the damage the previous administration did.

“We cannot be in election mode forever. Governing mode must now begin in earnest. We can resume partisanship in four years. From tomorrow, our squabbles must no longer be with each other but against insecurity, criminality, economic hardship and disunity”.