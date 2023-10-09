British Council unveils scheme to upskill 60 Nigerian filmmakers

By Juliet Umeh

The British Council Nigeria has revealed a plan to enhance the skills of about 60 filmmakers in the Nollywood industry.

The Council made the disclosure at the weekend, during the launch of a scheme: ‘Film Lab Africa,’ a specialised programme through which it wishes to support the Nigeria’s thriving creative economy in Lagos.

Director Programmes at the Council, Mr. Chikodi Onyemerela explained: “This is an innovative accelerator programme designed to empower aspiring filmmakers and TV producers, through capacity building initiatives, technical training, mentorship and workshops.

“We are training 60 upcoming filmmakers with at least two years experience and at the end of the day; we will empower about 20 successful ones with up to £5,000 respectively.

“The classes are 10 weeks long and they are all through virtual platform at the moment but all the participants will all get a stipend for data.

“Selected participants will also receive production grants, and they will be equipped with the necessary tools to craft compelling narratives bolstering the creative economy while fostering a new era of storytelling excellence,” Onyemerela said.

He added: “We invite aspiring Nigerian filmmakers and TV producers to join this transformative journey of growth and opportunity. Applications are now open for individuals in Nigeria and the UK who have at least one credit to their name.”

Also, Director of Arts at the Council, Brenda Fasugba, said: “Film Lab Africa arrives as a dynamic solution to address the challenges faced by emerging talents in Nigeria’s film and television sector.

“Recognising the immense potential of the country’s creative minds, the British Council aims to cultivate a supportive ecosystem where creative aspirations can thrive and flourish; it is a transformative journey for aspiring filmmakers that showcases them globally.

“Through comprehensive capacity-building initiatives, technical training, mentorship, workshops and production grants, participants will be equipped with the necessary tools to craft compelling narratives.”

“By emphasizing mobile phone cinematography, short film production, and the business aspects of the industry, the program creates a pathway to prosperity by unleashing each participant’s unique creative lens using a blend of art and entrepreneurship.

“The launch of Film Lab Africa underscores the British Council’s dedication to supporting Nigeria’s creative economy. With its booming film industry, Nollywood, Nigeria holds the potential to captivate global audiences with its authentic narratives.

“By nurturing local talent and fostering a sustainable film ecosystem, the programme aims to drive economic growth, job creation, and cultural enrichment, positioning Nigeria as a powerhouse of creativity.”