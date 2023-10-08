Brighton vs Liverpool: Klopp wary of looking ‘silly’ second time at Amex stadium

Liverpool manager, Jürgen Klopp has warned his side against looking ‘silly’ for the second time in a row when the face Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

The Liverpool manager was full of praise for the Brighton side, describing them as the best coaches team.

He, however, emphasised that his side must atone on Sunday for a 3-0 defeat at Brighton in January and a performance he described at the time as the worst he could remember.

“If we play like we played last year we will get a massive knock again,” said Klopp, who will be without the suspended Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota and the injured Cody Gakpo.

“Brighton had a few results which did not go exactly their way but that is a completely normal situation in their development. They made a lot of changes, lost top players – one of them we got [Alexis Mac Allister] – and still played incredible football.

“We expect a really tough game against the best-coached team in the league, I would say, because of where they are coming from. Graham [Potter] did a lot of good stuff and that is a really smart move from Potter to De Zerbi and they made really big steps: super consistent, different formations, different players, lineups and you always see Brighton football and I couldn’t respect that more.

“We have to put a few things right because you can look silly once but you should not look silly a second time.”