Bridge Academies’ pupils get scholarships to top Lagos school

Two outstanding pupils of Bridge International Academies, Hamidat Alebiosu and Divine Inanemoh, have been awarded full scholarships to Rainbow College, one of Lagos State’s most renowned educational institutions.

The two Bridge International Academies pupils were also top scorers in the 2023 National Common Entrance Examination and they received scholarship that will span their secondary education.

The letter from the prestigious Rainbow College read: “Congratulations, we are pleased to inform you that you have been awarded a scholarship to Rainbow College from the 2022/2023 session.

“You will receive 100 percent discounted boarding and 100 per cent discounted tuition at Rainbow College Boarding, to help cover educational expenses from JSS1 to SS3.”

Speaking on this feat, Oluwatobi Fasami, the Programme Manager for Academics at Bridge International Academies, said: “At Bridge International Academies, we are committed to nurturing young minds, fostering a love for learning, and providing a strong foundation for the leaders of tomorrow.

“Bridge International Academies actively pursues opportunities for sponsorship and donations that will directly benefit the education of children in the low-income communities we serve.

“This latest achievement further demonstrates Bridge International Academies dedication to excellence and innovation in education.

“We believe that by offering an enriched and supportive learning environment, our pupils are empowered to achieve their fullest potential, as evidenced by the remarkable success of Hamidat and Divine.”

Omotola Francis-Akinlolu, the Director of Schools at Bridge International Academies noted: “At Bridge International Academies, we take pride in nurturing young talents and preparing them for a future filled with opportunities.

“Our commitment to delivering a world-class education is unwavering, and we are immensely proud of the accomplishments of our pupils.

“We would also like to express our gratitude to Rainbow College for recognizing the potential in our pupils and for their continued partnership in promoting excellence in education.

“The scholarships awarded to Hamidat Alebiosu and Divine Inanemoh are not only a testament to their hard work but also a reflection of the quality of education provided by Bridge International Academies.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to these bright young minds and wish them every success as they embark on this exciting journey at Rainbow College.”

