WAEC appoints Dangut Head of Nigeria National Office

Dr. Dangut

By Elizabeth Osayande, LAGOS

The West African Examinations Council, WAEC, has appointed Dr. Amos Dangut as the Head of the Nigeria National Office. Dr. Dangut succeeds Patrick Areghan.

This was revealed in a release, on Monday, by the Ag. Head, Public Affairs, WAEC, Yaba, Lagos, Moyosore Adesina. Dr. Dangut, until he was appointed the Head of the Nigeria National Office of WAEC, was the Deputy Registrar/HNO’s Office.

Education background

Dangut was born on October 2, 1967, in Mbar District of Bokkos Local Government Area, Plateau State.

He attended Government Secondary School, Riyom (1981 to 1983) and Government Science School, Kuru (1983 to 1986), where he obtained his WASC/SC in 1986), both in Plateau State.

From there he proceeded to the University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State, where he bagged the award of Bachelor of Agriculture in Animal Production in 1991.

He subsequently got his Master of Science in Animal Science in April 1994 from the University of Ibadan; his Doctor of Philosophy (Animal Science, 2017), from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi.

He got his Master of Education (Administration and Planning) in 2020 from the National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN.

Joining WAEC

The academician joined the services of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) in 1998 as an Assistant Registrar (AR) II.

He rose through the ranks to become a Deputy Registrar in April 2018.

He served as an Assistant Registrar/Subject Officer, Test Development Division, WAEC, Lagos (July 1998 – January 2005); Senior Assistant Registrar/Head of Examinations Security and Deputy to the Branch Controller, Uyo Branch Office (January 2005 – January 2008).

He was Senior Assistant Registrar/Head of Examinations Security and Deputy to the Branch Controller, Bauchi Branch Office (January 2008 – December 2011); Senior Assistant Registrar/Branch Controller, Yola Branch office (December 2011 – January 2019);

Deputy Registrar/Controller, Post Examinations Department (January, 2019 – October, 2020); Deputy Registrar/Zonal Coordinator, Ikeja Zonal Office.

Awards

Dangut, an astute scholar, has won several awards for his works.

During his National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, programme in 1991/1992, through innovative teaching and empowering farmers to improve their productivity, he was conferred with the prestigious Award for Meritorious Service by both the Ondo State Government and Akoko South-West Local Government.

He also won the Nigeria Examinations Committee, NEC’s commendation for transparent conduct of examination between 2000 and 2006.

Aside from the above, he has written several educational publications in both local and international journals. He also has been a keynote speaker at different fora.

Speaking of his prowess, Adesina noted that Dangut, who is married with children: “For the past 25 years, he has leveraged Information and Communications Technology to innovatively improve processes in Test Development, Test Administration, and Post Test Activities.”