Breaking: There was no assassination attempt — Governor Yahaya Bello (Video)

By Ezra Ukanwa

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has vehemently denied rumors and circulating reports suggesting that there have been assassination attempts on his life.

Vanguard reports that the rumors regarding assassination attempts on Bello’s life began surfacing on social media platforms earlier.

But, clarifying the incident in a statement signed by the governor, at the weekend, in Abuja, he labeled the claims as false and should be disregarded.

He clarified that the incident was a trivial disagreement between his personal security team and military personnel assigned to protect the road, emphasizing that there was no attempt whatsoever on his life.

He added that while there was a minor fracas between men of the Nigerian Police Force attached to his convoy and those of a military unit manning the highways, it was in the course of both units performing their lawful security duties.

The Governor who commended the security agencies for their joint contributions to the improved security of lives and property enjoyed by the citizens of Kogi State, however, called on the high command of the agencies involved to investigate overzealousness or unprofessional conduct by any of their men involved in the incident and apply the necessary sanctions.

The Governor called on citizens of Kogi State to ignore any attempt by political profiteers to use the incident to unsettle the polity as the state’s 2023 governorship elections slated for November 11 draw nearer.

He assured the state of both his safety and the adequacy of security arrangements to ensure that the elections are peaceful, free and fair.