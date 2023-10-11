BREAKING: Shettima, Ganduje storm Imo, flag off APC gov election campaign 

Vice President Kashim Shettima and the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdullahi Ganduje have arrived in Imo State to flag off the party’s governorship election campaign in the state.

The event, which was billed as the “mother of all rallies,” was held at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri, the state capital.

The gates of the stadium were thrown open as early as 8 a.m., and by 11 a.m., the arena was already packed with thousands of APC supporters from all 27 local government areas in the state.

The supporters carried posters of their preferred candidates, including the governorship candidate, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Also in attendance were at least 14 governors from APC-controlled states, including Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state.