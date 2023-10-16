Breaking: Security operatives seal off Ondo PDP secretariat ahead of protest over Akeredolu’s absence

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ahead of today’s protest against the continued absence of the Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, in the state, after his return from medical vacation abroad, security operatives have sealed up the state secretariat of the opposition People’s Democratic Party.

Reports have it that the operatives of the Nigerian Police and the Department of State Security (DSS) sealed up the secretariat to prevent the protest.

A party source said that the security operatives arrived at the party secretariat around 7 am this morning.

He told Vanguard that, “Police and DSS officers have sealed up our party Secretariat to prevent a peaceful protest by PDP youths demanding Akeredolu’s whereabouts after being absent from the State since April 2023.

The state’s Publicity Secretary of the party, Kennedy Peretei, confirmed the development to Vanguard when contacted.

Recall that the ruling All Progressive Congress in the state and the opposition People’s Democratic Party traded words on Sunday over alleged plans to instigate a crisis following the continued absence of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in the state, after his return from medical vacation abroad.

The Publicity Secretary of the ruling APC in the state, Alex Kalejaye, in a statement alleged that the party has uncovered a plan by the opposition party to instigate a crisis in the state in order to portray the party in bad light ahead of the next year’s governorship election.

Kalejaye said that some PDP leaders have entered “into an unholy alliance with some elements in APC to foment avoidable crisis in Ondo State.

According to him”The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has uncovered the plans by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), to instigate crisis in Akure, the State capital, on Monday.

“The essence of the arrangement, it was further gathered, is to create a semblance of political instability in the peaceful State, in addition to portraying the ruling party in a bad light, ahead of the governorship election, coming up next year.

“It has come to our knowledge that some PDP chieftains, who have started making huge contributions, in collaboration with some players within our fold, have finalised plans to destabilise the Sunshine State.

“The chapter explained that Ondo State has thus far been peaceful, organized, and enjoyed enviable political stability, and industrial harmony.

“It is unbelievable that the main opposition party, PDP, that is engulfed by leadership turbulence in Abuja, will prefer to go into unholy alliance with some elements in APC to foment avoidable crisis in Ondo State.

“Disturbed by the information, the State chapter, in an emergency meeting on Sunday, condemned in strong terms such thoughts and plans to instigate political upheaval and create disaffection among the people.

“Ondo APC argued that the Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has been discharging his official duties and responsibilities without any hitch, irrespective of his location.

“The party also expressed appreciation for the understanding and prayers of the good people of the State for the admirable governor.

“We are very optimistic that our Governor; your performing Governor, will be in our midst in a matter of days,” the party assured.

“It is imperative to state that any political gathering or activity at this time could easily be hijacked beyond the control and capacity of the organizers.

“We therefore call on security agencies to be vigilant and ensure that every gathering is well guided, and closely monitored for compliance.

“The party is confident that the APC-led government in Ondo State will continue to invest in projects that have direct bearings on the welfare of the public. We will also not relax our commitment to

the State workforce.

However, in a swift response, the Publicity Secretary of the opposition PDP in the state Kennedy Peretei denied the allegation of planning to foment crisis in the state.

Peretei said that the ruling party ” is populated by shameless people.

According to him ” The Governor has been absent from his duty post since April this year, yet they are comfortable with the total collapse of governance in the state.

“The Governor has not been seen in the state since April, this year.

“The PDP is known for its peaceful and developmental strides in the State. We cannot be accused of planning to create crisis in the state.

“It is clear that APC is afraid of their own shadows having failed to meet the expectations of the people.

Peretei said that “If they know where Akeredolu is, they should ask him to come out or resign honorably.”