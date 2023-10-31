Breaking: Police arrest Rivers NYCN chair, 15 other pro-Fubara supporters

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Operatives of the Nigeria Police have arrested the Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Chijioke Ihunwo, and about 15 other youths in the pro-Siminalayi Fubara’s protest.

Ihunwo, his Chief of Staff, and many others were picked up by the police around 3 p.m. during the protest.

Ihunwo and many other youths who were occupying the state government house gate had moved on information that the anti-Fubara lawmakers were at the moment sitting at the House of Assembly Quarters on Port Harcourt-Aba Road.

The youths had allegedly gone to the said venue to stop any proceeding that would be against the governor of the state, but were apprehended by policemen stationed in the area.