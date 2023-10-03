[BREAKING] Photos: LASTMA officials cause tragedy as vehicle kills pregnant woman, her children, ‘keke’ driver

The car

By Efe Onodjae, LAGOS

Tragedy struck today, Tuesday, in Ago, Okota area of Lagos, after a vehicle being chased by an official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, rammed into a tricycle, killing a pregnant woman and her two children.

The driver of the tricycle also lost his life in the accident.

Eyewitnesses alleged that one of the LASTMA officials at Okota Roundabout was trying to take the steering of a Toyota Sienna vehicle from the driver while in motion, in his bid to arrest him for violating traffic rules.

In the process, the vehicle reportedly lost control and rammed into a tricycle on Bayo Oyewale Street.

The pregnant woman was taking her children to school when tragedy struck.

The incident sparked a protest, as an irate mob descended on the LASTMA official.

However, the timely intervention of a team of policemen saved the official from being lynched, as the officers fired tear gas cannisters to disperse the mob.

The policemen also cleared the barricade mounted on the road by the protesters, as they whisked the LASTMA official away.