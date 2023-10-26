BREAKING: Ondo deputy gov, Aiyedatiwa apologises to Akeredolu

— Distances self from the protest against gov

— impeachment move created division, chaos

— Questioned my loyalty to Governor

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The embattled deputy governor of Ondo state, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has tendered an apology to the State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, over the political crisis in the State which arose from his absence from the State.

Aiyedatiwa, at a press briefing in Akure, lamented the embarrassment and discomfort the Governor has faced due to the barrage of negative news in the State in the last few months.

He pledged his loyalty to the governor and commitment to the development of the State, the Deputy Governor said there was the need to calm all nerves in order to restore peace and tranquility to the Sunshine State.

“I am profoundly grateful to Mr. Governor for his intervention and role in persuading the distinguished members of the Ondo State House of Assembly to embrace the political solution offered by our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the face of an impeachment move against me.

“Our beloved state has witnessed a series of events triggered by the health challenges faced by Mr. Governor, which gave rise to misunderstandings, misconceptions, assumptions, and insinuations, and exploited by political contenders preparing for the upcoming 2024 gubernatorial election.

“The recent impeachment attempt by the House of Assembly and the ensuing reactions have further created division and chaos, with my loyalty to Mr. Governor being questioned.

“It is in reference to the above that I hereby tender my unreserved apologies to Mr. Governor and the good people of Ondo state, and I assure that, together, we will both complete this journey with honour, divine guidance and in good health by the grace of God.”

The Deputy Governor, who denied all the allegations being peddled against him by those desperate to get rid of him from government ahead of the next election, said he will continue to maintain decorum in the face of those false and baseless accusations.

“We have continued to read all sorts of lies against my person in the media. None of it is true.

“There has never been any issue between Mr. Governor and myself and I have never undermined Mr. Governor. This is a fabricated crisis just for the purpose of election.

“I remain fully committed to the principles of good governance that Mr. Governor has established, and I pledge my unwavering loyalty to him and I will continue to submit myself under his able, courageous and selfless leadership”, Aiyedatiwa said.

He also distanced himself from groups and individuals holding protests or calling on the Governor to resign, stressing that he has never commissioned any individual or group to engage in such campaigns.

The deputy Governor thanked the national leadership of the APC for its intervention in the impeachment move against him, pledging his commitment to the reconciliation efforts aimed at restoring peace in the State.

“I have a lot of respect for the Speaker and members of the House of Assembly and members of the State Executive Council and I do not hold any grudge.

Aiyedatiwa said ” I want to appeal to all the political actors in the State to allow peace so we can all concentrate on the development of our dear State”.

