FEC meeting to hold Mondays

Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has approved Monday as the new official day for conducting the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

The President presides over the FEC meeting, which formerly holds on Wednesdays. The meeting is also attended by the cabinet members, as well as other top

government functionaries.

At today’s FEC meeting

Vanguard reported that at the second FEC meeting, held today, President Bola Tinubu, swore in three additional ministers into his 48-member cabinet.

The brief swearing in ceremony took place at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, before the commencement of the meeting, which is the second in Tinubu’s administration.

This is coming nearly two weeks after the Senate cleared the trio after screening on October 4.

The meeting also took up the issues of economy and the agreement reached between government and the labour unions early this month to avert an industrial action.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, said that FEC gave approval for the agreement reached between labour and the government during their October 2 meeting.

Also, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, said that the meeting approved the application for financing from the World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA).

He said that the country was able to access $1.5 billion from the IDA, which is the virtually free or zero-interest lending arm or financing arm of the World Bank.