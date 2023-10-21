Borno Rehabilitation Commissioner, Idris is dead

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State newly-appointed Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, Engr. Ibrahim Idris, is dead.

Unconfirmed report indicated that Idris died in his sleep at his 777 Housing Estate, Maiduguri, guest house.

Some sources said the young commissioner, who doubles as Special Adviser on Projects Monitoring, is suspected to have died from a heart related ailment, while others said, he was poisoned.

His remains were taken to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

Details later.