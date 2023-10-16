Updated: Adamawa North: Appeal Court sacks APC Senator, Elisha Abbo

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, on Monday, sacked the lawmaker representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, Senator Elisha Abbo.

The appellate court, in a unanimous decision by a three-member panel of Justices, vacated the tribunal judgement that earlier affirmed Abbo of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as the valid winner of the Senatorial seat.

It held that there was merit in an appeal that was lodged by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the election, Amos Yohanna.

Senator Abbo, whose re-election bid was dashed by the appellate court verdict, entered the news for the wrong reason in 2019, after he assaulted a lady, Ms. Osimibibra Warmate, in a sex toy shop in Abuja.

Following the incident, a High Court of Federal Capital Territory ordered the lawmaker to pay N50million damages to the lady, a decision that was subsequently affirmed by the a panel of the appellate court led by Justice Jamilu Tukur.

Meanwhile, the embattled lawmaker confirmed his sack from the legislative house in a post he published on his official Facebook page on Monday, even as he urged his supporters and constituents to remain calm.