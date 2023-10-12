[Breaking] AFCON 2023: Nigeria draw hosts Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea Bissau

By Enitan Abdultawab
The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been drawn in Group A with hosts Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea Bissau for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.
The draw took place on Thursday night in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire — where the competition will be hosted from January 13 to February 11, 2024.
In the qualifiers, Nigeria finished top of its group with 15 points, scoring 22 goals, including a 16-0 win on aggregate against Sao Tome and Principe.
The Super Eagles were eliminated in the Round of 16 of the competition at the last edition in Cameroon after a 1-0 loss to Tunisia.
Nigeria last won the tournament in 2013 and will look to win its fourth after recording success at the 1980 and 1994 editions.
