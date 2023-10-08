Brazilian descendants thank Tinubu over Cardoso’s appointment as CBN Gov; hail Sanwo-Olu

The Brazilian Descendants Arts and Culture Association (BDACA) of Popo Aguda, Lagos, has expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu over the appointment of one of its member, Dr. Olayemi Cardoso, as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The Community, in an earlier congratulatory letter addressed to Cardoso, jointly signed by President of BDACA, Major General Adekunle A Martins (Rtd), and its Chairman Board of Trustees, Pa Olatunde Fasina and dated 25th September 2023, had prayed that God to see the President and his new appointee, Cardoso, through to a successful tenure in office that will engender good quality of lives and prosperity to the nation.

In the letter to Cardoso, the group said, “The executive members and the Board of Trustees of the Brazilian Descendants Arts and Culture Association (BDACA) of Popo Aguda Brazlian Community in the Lagos Island, on behalf of our entire community wish to express our joy and heartfelt congratulatory message to you on your appointment as the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria.

“As you are aware, the entire Popo Aguda Brazilian descendants’ community are happy to celebrate you as a role model and an achiever.

“We are also aware of the challenges of the economic situation in the country today. This means a lot of confidence is bestowed on you to deliver the country from its current economic woes.

“We also believe that with your pedigree, experience and knowledge of the subject, you will excel. Our community therefore places a lot of hope in you to deliver to the nation’s expectation. This would be to our joy and community pride,” the letter read.

Appreciation to Governor Sanwo-Olu

In the meantime, the Brazilian Descendants Arts and Culture Association, in the letters of congratulation written to all appointees into the Lagos State Executive Council, also thanked the state’s Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu for the appointments.

They also congratulated on his own successes at the election and in forming his cabinet that will carry the tasks of the Centre of Excellence along with him until the next four years.

Other appointees congratulated by BDACA were; Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Honourable for Tourism, Arts and Culture; Mr. Lawal Mohammed Pedro (SAN), Honourable Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General; Mr Idris Aregbe, Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture and Mrs Oloruntoyin Ateloja, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

In one of the letters addressed to a member of Brazilian Descendants community, Mr. Lawal Pedro (SAN), the new Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, BDACA noted to the government “the need to protect the Brazilian descendants’ arts and culture as Lagos Island treasured history of the impact of salve trade on the Yoruba race and Lagos State in particular.”

BDACA said, “We need your support to advance our objectives which is designed to promote and protect our enviable Yoruba Brazilian descendants’ culture from the danger of extinction in Lagos.”

They said and for that reason they were in need of a stable facility as location from where the activities of promotion of the arts and culture of the Brazilian descendants of the Lagos Island community will be successfully carried out.