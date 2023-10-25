Brain Drain: FG to increase enrolment of doctors, nurses next academic year

… As Yaba Psychiatric Hospital laments lament shortage of health professionals

By Chioma Obinna

To tackle the impact of brain drain in the health sector, the Minister of Health for State, Dr Tunji Alausa on Wednesday in Lagos disclosed that the government will be increasing the enrolments of medical doctors and nurses in the next academic year.

The Minister who decried the increasing cases of substance abuse also pledged President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to tackling drug abuse and strengthening mental health services nationwide.

Addressing management and staff of the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, Lagos during his official visit to the hospital, Alausa described human resources for health as a major crisis globally, adding that, plans were underway to expand human resources and increase the number of nurses the hospital produces.

He said the government will not stop anyone leaving the country but plans are on to fix the country’s healthcare system in the shortest period.

“We are working day and night to fix it. In the next 12 to 24 months, the country will start getting better. I have met with the Registrar of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, in the next academic year; we will double the enrolment of doctors from 5,000 to 10,000.

“I also met with the registrar, of the Nursing and Midwifery Council, in the past two to three years, they started increasing the number of nurses to about 6,000 but with the kind of population we have, I have mandated them to make plans within the next 12 to 24 months to increase our production to 50,000 and 80,000 nurses annually.”

Alausa who identified substance/drug abuse as a menace that had eaten deep into the society and a major causative factor of mental illness in Nigeria said the government will support the hospital to expand its substance abuse delivery capacity so that they could build more wards for substance abuse services.

“Substance abuse is a huge problem in society now, and if we don’t tackle it very quickly; it will create a bigger problem in the future. This hospital is well-positioned to help reduce these impending future problems by increasing the level of awareness, prevention, treatment and rehabilitation of patients who have substance abuse issues.

“But by what I am seeing on the ground; I am very impressed. Presently, they already have about 60 beds ward for substance abuse patients. But we will also have to help them to expand the facility so that they can double this, build more wards and expand its substance abuse service capacity,” he said.

Speaking on the challenges listed by the hospital’s Medical Director, he said they would find a way to address them except for the provision of funds for the welfare of pauper/indigent patients.

“This is a Federal hospital specifically designed to provide healthcare for indigent citizens. So, the hospital should be able to care for the indigent patients probably from its internally generated revenue.”

Earlier, the Medical Director of the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Dr Olugbenga Owoeye who listed a total of 10 challenges facing the hospital said the delay in the final approval for a waiver to recruit clinical staff has left the hospital system with a shortage of health professionals.

According to Owoeye, the situation is putting a heavy burden on the available manpower with attendant effects on the hospital patients’ care service delivery.

“We are planning to employ retired nurses and young graduates from our school of nursing on locum appointment, pending the time when approval would be given for our request for a waiver for recruitment but lack of funds.”

He said the hospital which was established 116 years ago requires urgent rehabilitation of its old infrastructure, adding that, the major challenge facing the hospital was inadequate funding of overhead releases to the hospital.

“Apart from the fact the funds are inadequate to cater for our needs, it is also not paid promptly and regularly. The hospital pays a monthly bill of over N10 million for electricity, this is outside the additional cost of providing diesel and servicing our electric power generating sets in the hospital.”

Owoeye who raised the increasing cases of substance use disorders in the hospital, said the 60-bed space capacity can no longer accommodate patients needing admission into drug wards of the facility.

He urged the Federal government to construct at least a new 100-capacity bed space drug unit with necessary rehabilitation facilities.

According to him, patients are made to be in queue because of the inadequacy of bed space.

Other challenges he mentioned include; alternative power supply following the huge cost of provision of electric power supply to the hospital, provision of funds for research and community education, and provision of funds for the welfare of pauper/indigent patients who have been abandoned in the hospital and improvement in the allocation on overheads to the hospital among others.

The Medical Director pledged the hospital’s commitment to uplifting the standard of patient care to an enviable position in the hospital as well as ensuring the entire workforce is well motivated.

On his achievements in the last two years, the Consultant Psychiatrist who stated that the hospital has produced over 90 consultant psychiatrists listed some of his achievements including; renovation of the drug unit complex through an ECOWAS grant, renovation of wards, doctors’ lounge, installation and use of electronic medical records system, procurement of two ambulances and ICU ambulance, provision of furniture, beds and mattresses for students hostel, training of staff and regular supply of out of stock patients’ drugs and other consumables among others.