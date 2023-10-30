Bovi, Helen Paul, others to speak at Daystar’s Excellence in Leadership Conference

The Excellence in Leadership Conference (ELC), hosted by Daystar Christian Centre, is set to be held from Thursday, November 2-3, 2023.

Renowned actors and leaders Bovi Ugboma, Helen Paul, Pastor Chris Ugoh of King’s Assembly (Port Harcourt), and Ms. Folake Odediran, Country Manager of Sanofi Nigeria, highlight a strong field that will share their wisdom on stage alongside Daystar Christian Centre’s Senior Pastors, Pastors Sam and Nike Adeyemi.

This year’s theme, “Mindshift: Break Cultural Barriers, Lead Effectively,” will be held at Daystar’s auditorium at Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.

ELC, conceived by Pastor Sam Adeyemi, aims to encourage a change in mindset, challenge assumptions, influence values, and alter beliefs to promote effective leadership in families, organizations, and nations.

The speakers for this event have been carefully selected for their ability to deliver impactful and genuine messages that are highly relevant today.

The conference promises to inspire you with stories of leaders who have broken norms, challenged conventions, and empowered people worldwide to pursue and achieve their dreams.

Co-Senior Pastor Nike Adeyemi emphasizes that ELC is open to people from all walks of life, offering enriching keynote sessions and uplifting worship experiences that equip them to thrive in these transformative times. It’s not just another conference; it’s a movement redefining leadership and making history.

Since its inception in 2008, the Excellence in Leadership Conference (ELC) has been a platform bringing together thousands of leaders, entrepreneurs, professionals, and innovators under one roof.

It triggers a transformation that ripples through individuals, families, businesses, nations, and the world.

“This year, ELC offers something unique. It’s not just another gathering of leaders; it’s a revolution, a leap into the future of leadership, and a dynamic fusion of diverse minds and innovation. It’s a gathering for those ready to break free from the ordinary and make an extraordinary impact on the global leadership landscape.

“You can also catch the conference via live streaming on Daystar’s website (live.daystarng.org) and all of Daystar’s social media platforms (@daystarng),“ Adeyemi added.