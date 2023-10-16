Bosejomo family rescinds burial plan on Erinmo mountain

…agrees to take late prophet’s body to his hometown, Efon Alaye.

By Chris Onuoha

Following the reactions that trailed the announcement of the planned interment of late Baba Joseph Odeyemi Bosejomo, the last spiritual administrator of Ori-Oke Agbara Erinmo at the prayer mountain and the attempt to change the name from Erinmo to Efon Alaye, the Bosejomo family, after a series of consultations has resolved to revert to status quo as per the name and bury him in Efon Alaye.

In a press release from the Elerinmo in Council, signed by High Chief Taiwo Agbonmagbe, Saba of Erinmo-Ijesa, it explained that the Bojesomo family, having discreetly constructed a tomb to bury their father on the mountain which Erinmo Community vehemently opposed, has decided to comply with official orders from the Elerinmo in Council and the people of Erinmo.

Recall that Baba Ori Oke Agbara, Bojesomo went to be with his creator sometime in June and the children, in the funeral documents made available to the public space, made some unauthorised changes in the name of the prayer sanctuary and also attempted to make the sanctuary a mausoleum. Ori Oke Agbara is one of the five spiritual mountains situated in Erinmo-Ijesa town in Oriade Local Government of Osun State.

The mountain was founded by the leaders of Cherubim and Seraphim C&S Church basically as a worship area and for spiritual tourism. But the cited funeral document recorded it as Ori Oke Agbara Efon Alaye via Erinmo which expectedly angered Erinmo indigenes home and abroad.

This raised an eyebrow among the Elerinmo in Council and eventually led to stiff resistance and cautioning by the entire community including those in diaspora. The matter attracted the state CID police command and Directorate of Security Services who immediately swung into action to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

Consequently, the children of the late Bojesomo, after series of consultations with their family members and the Elerinmo in Council, has resolved to comply with the major demands of the Elerinmo in Council over the controversy in the funeral announcement. It include changing of the name of the Ori Oke Agbara Erinmo to Efon Alaye, and an affront to convert the prayer mountain to cemetery.

The family, led by Prophet Samuel Adegoke Bojesomo (Arole) promised to comply with the demands of Erinmo indigemes and other well meaning people having deliberated with other family members and also notified the Elerinmo in Council that a land space has been provided in Oniyo, Efon Alaye for his interment; that a new funeral announcement and printings will reflect the change in the previous errors. This was agreed at the most recent meeting held in Erinmo with Kabiyesi Elerinmo and some chiefs on Monday 9th October, 2023 and attended by George Bojesomo (a relation of the late Baba Bojesomo), Samuel adegoke odeyemi Bojesomo (arole and itunu odeyemi Bojesomo (obanijesu)

In his response, Kabiyesi Erinmo, HRM Oba (Dr) Odunayo Ajayi, Arowotawaya II accepted their remorseful response, assuring them that the palace will continue to show the Bosejomo family love and warm welcome to the palace as long as they don’t over step their boundaries or forment any crises in his domain.

Kabiyesi demanded that the name, Erinmo should be made conspicuous and bold on the new funeral documents while indicating that the name of the new interment site at Oniyo should also reflect in the print.

He also emphasised that the attachment of the title, ‘founder’ in late Bosejomo’s address be removed and be refered as “Baba Ori-Oke Agbara, Erinmo-Ijesa.

In response, the children and family submitted a hand written letter of undertaken which clearly accepted that the name of the mountain will retain its original name of Ori Oke Agbara Emi mimo Erinmo and that their father will not be buried in the mountain.

Furthermore, the traditional ruler reiterated that mountains do not belong to any individual and were never sold or leased to any individual or organisation but remain the property of the town, hence is open for use by anyone as long as its use does not breach peace or nor can it be used to perpetrate any crime.

In view of this, it was agreed that a memorandum of understanding will be drafted with the children and family of Bojesomo on the usage of the mountain to ensure peaceful coexistence.

Mountains all over Nigeria are a place for spiritual tourism where no one should be buried