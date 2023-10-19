Borno lawmaker’s daughter murdered in Maiduguri

By Ndahi Marama

Maiduguri—A daughter of a member of the Borno State House of Assembly, representing Ngala Local Government Area, LGA, Bukar Abacha, has been strangulated by an unknown person around Gidan Dembe in Maiduguri.

This came less than 24 hours after Governor Babagana Zulum ordred demolition of brothels, shanties and drinking joints at the Railway Terminus general area, over perceived rising criminal activities.

Sources said the incident took place around 6:30pm on Tuesday, when the husband was said to have left the compound to nearby mosque for prayers.

The husband of the victim, Mrs. Amma Buwa who took the corpse to the police station, said he found her lifeless body in his house with her hand and legs tied behind her back while her two years old child was crying beside.

The Gwange Police Division evacuated the corpse to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital for autopsy and investigation.

The incident, which caused tension and pandemonium in the area attracted a large crowd of residents who thronged the scene to catch a glimpse.

According to a family source, who shared the news of the incident on his facebook page, the remains of the deceased would be buried today (Wednesday) morning in Maiduguri.

Amma is the daughter of member representing Ngala at the state house of Assembly.