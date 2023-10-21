Borno Commissioner: Zulum, Kadadur lead mourners at funeral in Maiduguri

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, his deputy, Umar Usman Kadafur, Speaker of Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan, members of Borno State Executive Council and thousands of mourners attended a funeral prayer for the late Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, Engr Ibrahim Idriss Garba.

The funeral prayer, held Saturday evening, was led by the Chief Imam of Borno, Imam Ibrahim Laisu, at the residence of the late commissioner at Pompomari bye pass in Maiduguri.

Until his death, Engr Ibrahim Idriss was the State Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement.

The late commissioner served as Special Adviser on Monitoring, Evaluation and Special Projects from 2021 to 2023 and Special Adviser on Special Projects from July 2023 to August 2023.

Engr Idris, aged 38, was laid to rest at Gwange cemetery in Maiduguri.

He is survived by two wives, 5 children, an aged father and relatives.

