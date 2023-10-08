Bombing in Imo: Senator Achonu begs Tinubu to intervene

Achonu

… Asks FG to call Uzodimma to order

… Uzodimma can’t destroy house he built – Govt

By Chinonso Alozie

The 2023 Imo governorship candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Senator Athan Achonu, on Sunday pleaded with President Bola Tinubu, to intervene following the reports of bombing of some Imo communities in the Okigwe council area of Imo state.

Achonu made this appeal to newsmen in Owerri, while reacting to the reports of security operatives bombing of some communities alleged to have been occupied by hoodlums.

He said his call for intervention was because the bombing operation has led to the issues of displacement of residents as well as loss of lives.

Senator Achonu, however, called on President Tinubu, to call to order the governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma, regarding the ongoing bombing activities and that being in the habit of threatening a community was not the best way to address insecurity in Imo.

According to Achonu, “It is with so much grief and sadness that I address the nation today, on the ongoing multiple bombardments happening in okigwe zone, which has led to the destruction of lives, properties and livelihood.

“As I address you now, so many families are left homeless, scores dead and many missing and yet to be accounted for. It grieves my heart, that these dastardly acts are being directed at defenseless citizens.

“Permit me to state categorically that this measure of state sponsored violence and destruction, should not be meted to any zone or community for any reasons. While we await the security agencies to unravel those behind this unjustified bloodshed and destructions.”

“I want to call on Mr President once again, to set up a high-powered investigative panel to unravel the perpetrators behind the wanton killings and destruction of properties l, currently going on in Imo State, and moreso, to use this office to call the Imo State governor to order, especially following his recent threats of “bombing” communities in parts of Imo State.

“Let me also use this medium to appeal to those families affected by this dastardly acts, not to take laws into their hands. We will make sure that Justice Prevails,” he said.

Reacting, Governor Hope Uzodimma’s Special Adviser on Print Media, Comrade Modestus Nwamkpa said: ” The governor cannot destroy the house he built. Senator Athan Achonu has a case to answer and to explain to Imo people on why insecurity has persisted in the State. In less than 24hours after the recent attack that resulted in killing of Soldiers, Achonu appeared in the same spot the incident occurred without security claiming that he bought the land there to build police post. He has one or two things to explain to Imolites concerning the attack.”