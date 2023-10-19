Bolajoko Ayomide Emmanuel: Ogeebobo, Afrobeats strings virtuoso

In 2017, Bolajoko Ayomide Emmanuel, known as “Ogeebobo,” embarked on his musical journey when he gained admission to the prestigious Musical Society of Nigeria (MUSON) School, sponsored by the MTN Foundation.

Two captivating recitals at MUSON laid the foundation for what would become a promising career.

In 2018, Ogeebobo distinguished himself by acing the Viola Grade 8 Associate Board of the Royal School of Music exam.

His talent didn’t go unnoticed, earning him the David Nwamara Prize and the Princess Banke Ademola Award for Violin in 2019. His star kept rising with a triumph at the annual Musi-Quest classical competition.

By 2022, Ogeebobo had established himself as a groundbreaking Afrobeats recording violinist/violist. He made history by collaborating with Asake on the pioneering album “Mr. Money with the Vibes,” which broke streaming records on Apple Music and won Album of the Year at the Headies.

Ogeebobo’s musical prowess extended to live performances, including the mesmerizing Asake Live in Concert at the Eko Hotel in December 2022. His versatility and exceptional skills also found an audience in esteemed institutions like the Franco-Nigerian Chamber of Commerce and the British Deputy High Commission.

In 2023, Ogeebobo collaborated with top Afrobeats artists such as Olamide, Adekunle Gold, Tiwa Savage, and Mohbad, adding a unique dimension to their music.

His work with Asake on the album “Work of Art” achieved critical acclaim, spending 14 weeks atop the Boomplay album charts and even being considered for a Grammy Award in the Best Global Music Album category.

Ogeebobo’s live music session in September 2023 marked another milestone in his career. Bolajoko Ayomide Emmanuel, Nigeria’s Afrobeats violin/viola maestro, continues to inspire and elevate the music scene with his exceptional talent.