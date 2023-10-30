Boko Haram kills Chief Imam, sets Islamic books ablaze in Borno

Boko Haram fighters

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists on Monday morning invaded Beneshiekh town, the headquarters of Kaga Local Government Area of Borno state and killed the Chief Imam, Sheihk Baba Goni Muktar Malumti.

The terrorists also set ablaze some Islamic Books belonging to the deceased. The deceased before his untimely death was a renowned Islamic Scholar and Chief Imam of Jumaat Mosque, Beneshiekh.

This is as another group of terrorists invaded Makinta Kururi village of Beneshiekh and abducted two hunters in a separate renewed attacks.

Recall that last month, the younger brother of the Chief Imam was also killed by insurgents.

Beneshiekh is about 70 km drive from Maiduguri and located along the major Kano-Damaturu-Maiduguri highway.

Confirming the incident, the Caretaker Chairman of Kaga council area, Hon Mustapha Bukar Baima in an exclusive interview with our Correspondent in Maiduguri on Monday expressed shock over the renewed attacks by terrorists which claimed many lives, especially the killing of the Chief Imam of Beneshiekh, his brother and abduction of two hunters in the area.

“Yes, we received a distress call that Boko Haram terrorists gunned down our Chief Imam of Beneshiekh Jummat Mosque in his house at about 1:15 am on Monday.

“The terrorists first invaded the house of one Islamic Scholar (names withheld), but when they realized the picture they were carrying for execution did not resemble that of the Chief Imam as a target, they asked him to go back to the house and remain quiet.

“Thereafter, they went to another house where the Chief Imam was praying. The terrorists then opened fire on him after realizing that the picture they were carrying had resembled their target.

“The terrorists also set ablaze some Islamic Books after killing the Chief Imam. “His burial arrangement is slated to take place today (Monday) according to Islamic injunction.

“Another set of terrorists invaded Makinta Kururi and abducted two hunters, this is in addition to the killing of a younger brother to the late Chief Imam.

“I want to condole with the bereaved families and May Allah (God) grant Jannatul Firdausi to the deceased.” Hon Baima stated.

According to the Chairman, military authorities have been informed about the ugly development, and are currently trailing the fleeing terrorists.