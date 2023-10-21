Body Building & Fitness Federation organises Mr Universe 2023

By Jacob Ajom

The first International Fitness and Body Building Federation sanctioned competition will begin today at the Mouson Centre Lagos.

The two-day event is being organised by the Body Building & Fitness Federation of Nigeria. The event will feature body builders from Benin, Cameroon, Ghana and host country Nigeria.

Speaking yesterday in Lagos, President of the Body Building and Fitness Federation of Nigeria Soye Elekima told the press that the event will provide a platform for the participants to showcase their talent and make themselves useful to their families and the society at large.

“We are ready to create a platform where everybody is going to come to prove themselves on how they can become professionals.”

He continued, “body building has been on the street for a long time now, so what we need to do now is to explore and harness the manpower potentials of the Nigerian youth to redirect their skills to something that can make them useful.”

He said the negative impression people have of body builders would be corrected through programmes like this.

“Body builders are not touts, they are not miscreants. Body Building is not just about the extension of ones muscles, it is all about going through the rigorous programmes that have to do with the processes like conditioning, conditioning, diet plan, training principles, maturity of the muscles etc.”

And one has to be very disciplined for and all of that Above all, one needs a lot of discipline“