Bizman, Abioye urges NASS to patronize Nigeria-made cars

By Gabriel Olawale

The founder of Moshood Ajadi Foundation, Moshood Abioye Ismail popularly known as MOSH has condemned the National Assembly’s plan to purchase foreign official cars worth over N100 million for Senators and House of Representatives members, and appealed to them to patronize cars that are made in Nigeria.

The businessman made this known while talking to Newsmen as part of his remarks to celebrate his 30th birthday in Lagos that, “purchasing 109 2023 model of Toyota Land Cruiser for senators and 2023 Toyota Prado for 360 members of the House of Representatives members is a waste of resources”.

Abioye explained, ” Purchasing foreign-made products won’t boost our Internal Generated Revenue (IGR), I don’t want to mention names, but we have companies in Nigeria who produce cars, why can’t we patronize them and lead by example? Our Lawmakers goofed on this and failed us, and need to start encouraging our local producers.

“Purchasing locally made products will not only boost our IGR but impact on our economy. Patronizing our local products will boost our economy, create more job opportunities for our youths and the economy will grow when money is circulated within the country.”

Abioye said, “I won’t be in support of the National Assembly purchasing N100 million foreign cars for our lawmakers. The economy of this country is not encouraging presently and we need to start curing it by purchasing our locally made products. By doing that, the country will grow.”