Birthday: You’re a wise, caring leader – Ijaw chieftain, Okpoye hails ex-gov Uduaghan

Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan

Member representing the Ijaw ethnic nationality on the board of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Hon. Spencer O. Okpoye, has extended his warm felicitations to the former governor of Delta State, H.E. Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, CON, on the occasion of his birthday.

Dr. Uduaghan, who served as governor of Delta State, has received heartfelt appreciation from Hon. Spence Okpoye for his outstanding leadership and commitment to the welfare and progress of Delta State.

In a statement, Hon. Spence Okpoye expressed, “You have consistently showcased exemplary qualities of a caring and wise leader, always putting the well-being and progress of Delta State at the forefront. Your unwavering commitment to our shared goals goes beyond any personal interests, reaffirming your dedication to the people and the state.

Okpoye said “on behalf of my family and the people of the Ijaw Oil producing communities, conveyed our profound gratitude to H.E. Dr. Uduaghan for his steadfast service to the State . We beseech God to shower immeasurable blessings upon him and grant him robust health.

The message concludes with the words, “Happy Birthday, Your Excellency, and may your path be illuminated with grace and prosperity.”