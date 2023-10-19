‘Big loss,’ Napoli lament Osimhen’s injury-induced layoff

Napoli manager Rudi Garcia has described the latest injury to Victor Osimhen as a ‘big loss’ for the team.

Osimhen sustained a thigh injury on international duty and is expected to be sidelined for a few weeks.

The 24-year-old is expected to miss Serie A champions league fixtures against Hellas Verona and AC Milan as well as the UEFA Champions League clash against AC Milan.

In his absence, Garcia affirmed that the club must find a solution.

“We need all our players fit and ready to play and Osimhen out is a big loss for the team,” Garcia told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“He is an important player to the team and we must find a solution in his absence.”

The Nigerian international was pivotal to Napoli’s Scudetto success last season as he scored 26 goals in 32 league appearances for the Partenopei.

So far this campaign, Osimhen has scored six goals in 10 appearances across all competitions for the Partenopei.

Garcia will, however, rely on Giacomo Raspadori and Giovanni Simeone for goals in the absence of the prolific forward.