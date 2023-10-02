Biafra: Police release 87-year-old priest, 5 others arrested in Anambra

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Awka—The police in Anambra State have released seven persons, including a Catholic Priest arrested few days ago by security operatives over agitation for Biafra.

The arrested persons were accused of being members of Chief Raph Uwazuruike’s Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB.

They include Rev. Fr. Samuel Aniebonem, 87-year-old; Chief Sylvester Dinyelu, and five others.

There was jubilation in Awka and Onitsha, yesterday, following their release.

It was confirmed by the Director of Information and Senior Special Adviser to BIM-MASSOB on Media and Publicity, Mazi Chris Mocha, in a statement made available to reporters in Awka

According to Mocha, “While it is a right for the oppressed peoples to agitate for independence, the peaceful method has remained the only panacea for the achievement of the self-determination for Biafra.”

He urged their members to remain consistent, resolute and steadfast by following Uwazuruike’s footsteps, which according to him, was the only way through which the state of Biafra could be achieved.