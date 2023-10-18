Benue stakeholders decry attacks on Sen Akume by indigenes

..insists masterminds acting a script to pull down SGF

..calls on religious, traditional leaders, state govt, political class to stand up against plot

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Benue State Political Stakeholders have decried what they termed the unwarranted and highly condemnable attacks on the person of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume by Benue indigenes in a bid to pull him down.

The stakeholders in a media briefing Wednesday in Makurdi maintained that those behind the media attacks were allegedly acting a script and did not mean well for the larger Benue people and the country as a whole.

The outcry by the stakeholders came on the heels of recent media outings by some groups in the state who in separate briefings alleged that the SGF was bent on hijacking governance in Benue state and also undermining the government of Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia.

But bothered by the series of attacks on the SGF by youthful Benue indigenes, the Benue Political Stakeholders made of selected elder statesmen from the state in a text read by Mr. Shimataver Atim-Atedze

cautioned those behind the attacks to desist in their own interest.

The leaders pointed that “as major stakeholders in this state, we feel so insulted that such awkward and untoward onslaught aimed at vilifying and disparaging our very illustrious son, Sen. George Akume who is sufficiently educated, highly politically exposed and internationally connected, who in all his life has been disposed to serving humanity and rendering productive service that has brought notable results across board in Benue state and Nigeria at large would today, be unduly castigated, viciously maligned and unjustifiably blackmailed by very young persons who are yet to understand the dynamics of politics and leadership.

“By what we could decipher from their outings, their primary premeditated target is to pitch the President, Bola Tinubu against our illustrious son, Sen. Akume and say that he is contesting for president.

“We decry their very shameful outings as being highly provocative, disheartening and condemnable. We want to caution these young persons to forthwith desist from coming to misrepresent our son, as well refrain from their determination to drag his hard-earned reputation in the mud and public ridicule.

“We wish to also caution the sponsors of the despicable expedition to redirect their energies and resources to more productive ventures and desist forthwith from fanning the embers of discord and disunity in our state.

“It is our firm resolve that, we, stakeholders in this polity hold Sen. Akume in very high esteem and would no longer tolerate such rascality in our state. We crave a very cordial and peaceful coexistence across the political divide in Benue state.

“The time now is for governance. We stand firmly behind all supporting hands and complimenting spirits aimed at giving our son, Sen. Akume unwavering and unflinching support to carry out his national assignments meritoriously devoid of any orchestrated frustration or distractions in whatever form.

“We wish to also implore all our traditional institutions in the state as well, the government of Benue State, spiritual leaders, and all notable stakeholders across party lines to stand up against this totally unacceptable and unwarranted

the onslaught against our illustrious son, Dr. George Akume.”