Benue South: A’Court reserves judgment in Onjeh’s appeal against Moro

The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal yesterday, Monday 16th 2023, reserved for judgment the appeal filed by Comrade Daniel Onjeh, the APC 2023 Senatorial Candidate for Benue South, challenging the ruling of the Election Petitions Tribunal which upheld INEC’s declaration of Sen. Abba Moro of the PDP as the winner of the Saturday, 25th February, 2023 Senatorial Election held in Benue South.

Comrade Onjeh is praying for the Court of Appeal to declare him the true winner of the Benue South 2023 Senatorial Election on the ground that the first respondent in the matter, Sen. Abba Moro, was not qualified to contest the election in the first instance, having presented a forged birth certificate to INEC. He is therefore asking the court to declare all the votes allotted to Sen. Moro in the election as wasted votes, and accordingly declare him – being the first runner-up – the true winner of the election.

Onjeh is equally challenging the outcome of the election on the grounds of noncompliance with the Electoral Act 2022 (As Amended) as well as on irregularities, amongst others. He is therefore asking the court to cancel all the unlawful votes allotted to Abbo Moro occasioned by noncompliance and irregularities and to re-tabulate the results of the last Benue South senatorial election and declare him the true winner, having polled the highest number of valid votes.

Comrade Onjeh, who formerly served as Chairman of the Governing Board of PRODA, Enugu, had earlier filed a four-ground Notice of Appeal at the Court of Appeal, Makurdi, following his disenchantment with the ruling of the Election Petitions Tribunal, which upheld the declaration of Sen. Moro as the winner of the Benue South 2023 Senatorial Election. But after all the briefs of argument by the lawyers of both the Appellants and the Respondents had been exchanged, the matter was transferred to the Court of Appeal, Abuja.

Consequently, the three-man panel of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, comprising Justices A.O. Otisi; A. Obaseki and A.M. Lamido, heard Onjeh’s appeal yesterday, following which all the briefs previously exchanged on the appeal were adopted and the matter was reserved for judgment.