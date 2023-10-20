Benue inaugurates committee on Governor’s Cup soccer fiesta

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State Commissioner for Youth, Sports and Creativity, Mr Terkimbi Ikyange has inaugurated a seven-member committee to put together and oversee the Benue State Governor’s Cup Soccer Competition.

Addressing the committee members yesterday in Makurdi, Mr. Ikyange explained that the inauguration was in fulfillment of Governor Hyacinth Alia’s promise to restore the competition in order to get Benue youths engaged through sports and other creative activities.

He urged the members to set out to work immediately and interface with all relevant stakeholders to ensure the successful hosting of the soccer fiesta.

He said, “the inauguration of this Committee is part of the modalities to fulfill Governor Hyacinth Alia’s promise of restoring the Governor’s Cup and get our youths gainfully engaged through sports and other creative activities.”

The Commissioner said members of the committee were selected based on their competence, advising that all Local Governments Areas, LGAs, should feature in the competition.

Responding on behalf of members, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftancy Affairs, Dr. Dennis Akura, assured that members were aware of the importance of the competition to the Governor.

The Adviser assured that the Chairmen of the 23 LGAs were fully in support of the football fiesta which according to him would serve as a ground for the discovery of football talents for for the state and national teams.

The Chairman of Benue State Football Association, FA, Mr. Paul Edeh assured that the FA was fully prepared to partner the committee to ensure the success of the competition.

Other members of the committee includes

state Director of Sports, Philip Nongu and Director Sports Development in the Sports Ministry, Terzungwe Chugh, the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, John Akume and the Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON, Benue State chapter.