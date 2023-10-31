Benue govt raises alarm over series of court orders garnishing its bank accounts

..appeals for end to litigations

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State Government has raised the alarm over the rate and manner its Bank accounts are being garnished and frozen by litigants.

It appealed to those who have secured such orders from the courts and those who have pending cases against the government, to have such matters resolved without resorting to court orders that could frustrate governance in the state.

The State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and Public Order Mr. Fidelis Mnyim who raised the alarm Tuesday in Makurdi when he held a meeting with private lawyers, and Directors, General Services and Administration, DGSA, from the Local Government Councils, lamented that the government was facing a herculean task meeting the demands of the court orders.

Some of the lawyers who spoke at the meeting including Prof. Akaa Imbwasse, Mr. Sunday Okpale, and Ucha Ulegede commended the Justice Commissioner for convening the meeting to feel the pulse of all the parties.

They advised the government to open a new channel in meeting the needs of aggrieved persons including retirees and litigants against the government in order to assuage them and check the unending litigations and garnishee orders from the courts.

The Commissioner then inaugurated three committees on Garnishee Judgement Debt, the Administration of Justice and Legal Drafting.



Speaking shortly after, the Commissioner said “we are doing this because if we fail to take proactive steps, there will come a time that garnishee will deny us the payment of salaries because what is standing there as judgement debt is far more than what we get from Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, and federation account.

“Now we need to interact with lawyers who are in private practice and lawyers of plaintiffs in whose these judgements were given in their favor.

“It is to bring them on board in line with the Governor’s agenda to carry everyone along so as to look at this scenerio. So I felt there is need to quickly set up committees for a way forward.

“A critical committee was set up for garnishee/Judgement debt. Judgement will not stop coming because people are filing cases and judgements are being delivered even before we came on board so what do we do with them, send them to the committee. We should not wait until there is a garnishee as some judgements are even at the apex court. What do we do with such judgement, we have the onus to pay.

“The committee will look into judgements on instalmental payment as well as garnishees that are already ongoing to see how we can unbundle the State from these financial quagmire and advise the Governor through my office to act in the right direction.

“The second committee is that on legal drafting. There are alot of areas that we need some laws to regulate. There are some obsolete laws in the State and this committee will bring out documents and look at some of the Executive laws that we will be sending to the State Assembly. There are lacunas in the laws that need to be filled.

“And very fundamental committee to the State Government is the administration of Justice Committee. This committee is to call back government attention on the right steps to go in wholistic justice administration and advise the government appropriately.”